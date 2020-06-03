Thursday, May 28
Davin Xylon Buckner, 18, of 900 Nesbitt Loop, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Benjamin Anthony Carver, 34, of 12796 Fairmount Highway 53, Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug related objects.
Friday, May 29
Zechem Izua Corsino, 23, of 324 Piedmont St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Montrell Crumsey, 37, of 1516 Kilgore Road, Griffin, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane change and reckless driving.
Shawn Lee Hall, 18, of 1442 Highway 41 N., Room 107, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Walter Lee Osbrone Jr., 24, of 201 Jones Road, Apt. 14, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
James Colby Thomas, 38, of 710 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Hershel Lee Tilley, 46, of 159 Honeysuckle Drive, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended or revoked and improper turn.
William Leon Eubanks Jr., 39, of 790 Knight Bottom Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, drug related objects, DUI drugs, impending traffic flow and improper stopping in roadway.
Saturday, May 30
Dustin Alexander Pierce, 42, of 413 Lupine Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, drugs not in original container, loitering or prowling, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Erik Merle Moss, 35, of 371 U.S. Highway 411, Ranger, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended.
Hubert Andrew Turner, 44, of 1196 Hill City Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, two counts of criminal trespass, simple assault, terroristic threats and acts (felony) and terroristic threats and acts (misdemeanor).
Sunday, May 31
Eric George Chambers, 39, of 274 Soldiers Pathway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary, public indecency and a probation violation (original charge: shoplifting).
Tommy Joe Hedges, 17, of 215 Gordon Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property.
Christine Phyllis Patterson, 43, of 509 Hazel St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting and a probation violation (original charges: obstruction and false information).
Katie N. Perez, 19, of 215 Gordon Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property.
Billy Darren Redd Jr., 34, of 1507 Sexton Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear.
Melinda Diane Webb, 56, of 112 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine and terroristic threats and acts.
Monday, June 1
Wesley Adam Deal, 38, of 3936 Rome Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and simple assault — both with the family violence designation.
Chase Terry Green, 22, of 4306 Perry Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and public drunkenness.
William Gabriel McFarland, 41, of 371 Jolly Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking.
Russell Claude Stevens, 31, of 3441 Airport Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with obstruction and a probation violation.
Jeffery Paul Summers, 45, of 1109 Midway Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary in the second degree. He was also being held for the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.