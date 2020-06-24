Thursday, June 18
Courtney Rose Abdel-Hameed, 30, of 200 S. Line St., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a probation violation.
Lisa Ann Keith, 53, of 176 E. Plainville Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change and manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Brandy Loree McGinnis, 40, of 2537 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and possession of arms by a convicted felon.
Stephen Dewayne Nutt, 48, of 194 Mountain View Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.
Matthew Caylon Ollis, 30, of 21 Meadow Court, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Dustin Michael Payton, 31, of 707 Center St., Valparaiso, Indiana, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Raymond Mitchell Peterson, 31, of 12387 Cartersville Highway, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute heroin.
William Kevin Weaver, 38, of 2537 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and two counts of sell of methamphetamine.
Chase Terry Green, 22, of 4306 Perry Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, reckless driving and speeding.
Marquis J Shaw, 21, of 2305 Edwards St., Granite City, Illinois, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and maximum limits (90 in a 70 mph zone).
Friday, June 19
Ashley Michelle Crowder, 27, of 550 B Switch Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a probation violation.
Andrew Scott Garrett, 19, of 2144 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Dusty Dawn Harrison, 41, of 506 S. Second Ave., Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam — Xanax), possession of marijuana less than one ounce and no tail lights.
Felicia Amy Warren, 42, of 86 Goldsmith Lane, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Angel Mary Ann Brown, 21, of 313 Black Jack Mountain, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Seth Jeremiah Brown, 32, of 1437 N. Highway 41, Room 106, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with open container and pedestrian under the influence.
Charlene Desiree Luster, 35, of 913 Vernon Ave., Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, hands free violation and open container.
Jeremy Daniel Millsapps, 37, of 2280 Highway 53 E., Jasper, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, speeding (72 in a 55 mph zone) and news resident has 30 days to obtain tag.
Ryan Naomi Snell, 17, of 52 Wyndham Court, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Saturday, June 20
Rea Dawn Grider, 41, of 200 S. Line St., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, drugs to be kept in the original container, giving false name or address to law enforcement, operation of vehicle without current plate, possession of a schedule II controlled substance (hydrocodone), possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (clonazepam, alprazplam), possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, and sale, distribution, possession of dangerous drugs.
Jonathan Perez, 20, of 113 S. Louise Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal damage to property in the first degree, driving too fast for conditions, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, leaving the scene of an accident, open container violation and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Sunday, June 21
Terry Allen Buttrum, 52, of 1328 Townsend Road, Talking Rock, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated battery and criminal trespass.
Joseph Lee Kisselburg, 28, of 1142 Newtown Creek Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with basic rules, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, maximum limits, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, operation of vehicle without a current plate, penalty for abandonment or dangerous drugs or controlled substances, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, reckless driving, stop signs and yield signs, and tampering with evidence.
Lisa Ann Lomax, 43, of 1112 Old Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Monday, June 22
Christopher Lee Butler, 44, of 107 Newtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sale of methamphetamine.
Jennifer Nicole Caceres, 27, of 1919 Brady Drive, Apt. 3, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery (family violence).
Jody Leigh Coleman, 32, of 1013 S. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Summer Victoria Nicole Deaton, 27, of 100 Nike Drive N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Bryan Davis King, 53, of 311 Trimble Hollow Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery (family violence).
Jeremiah Nathaniel Morris, 29, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 607, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sale of methamphetamine.
Angela Maria Romero, 22, of 214 S. Grimes St., Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving without a valid license and speeding.
Lon Chestnut Stone, 18, of 1307 Evergreen Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.