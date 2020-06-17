Thursday, June 11
David Richard Adams, 41, of 112 Mill Stone Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
San Juanita Adams, 57, of 148 Kinman Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Wanda Gail Barnett, 53, of 981 Brookshire Road N.E., was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with obstruction/hindering of law an officer, reckless conduct, simple battery (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
Matthew Lynn Crowder, 36, of 224 Middle Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with unlawful conduct during 911 call and a probation violation.
Tiffany Elaine Daviss, 33, of 325 Dover Road N.E., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and reckless driving.
Pamela Dianne Ellis, 52, of 112A McKenzie Circle, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Manisa Ann Fox, 49, of 158 Liberty Place, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Amber Nicole Ivey, 19, of 119 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, disorderly conduct, reckless driving and terroristic threats and acts.
Scott Lynn Nalls, 50, of 509 Hazel St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Friday, June 12
Holly Nicole Morehead, 31, of 116 Craigtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by probation officers and sentenced for a drug court sanction.
Cameron Adam Wesson, 22, of 202 Single Tree Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery (family violence) and a probation violation.
Cody Allen Woods, 32, of 4822 S. Dixie Highway, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Saturday, June 13
Casey Reid Murphy, 37, of 3115 Lovell Drive, Atlanta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug related objects and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Sherry Nashae Butler, 22, of 716 E. Highway 53, Room 106, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Edward Brice Dixon, 21, of 12 Meadow Court, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a hold for a Floyd County agency.
Sunday, June 14
Tiffany Angelique Greene, 27, of 324 T. Johnson Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute ecstasy and possession of methamphetamine.
Caleb Knight Wright, 27, of 324 T. Johnson Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with purchase/possess/control ecstasy, possession of methamphetamine, improper lane change, driving without a valid license and driving vehicles when registration suspended or revoked.
Herminio Gonzalez-Ortiz, 43, of 112 Riverview Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Monday, June 15
Nathan Lee Bryant, 26, of 129 Frances Court, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a parole violation.
Franklin Lee Burk, 39, of 323 Franklin Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault (family violence), battery (family violence) and driving with a suspended license.
Terry Michael Ingle, 56, of 2763 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Sheree Nicole Jones, 33, of 68 Wade St., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of transport of firearm by convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and a probation violation.
Karen Elizabeth McGuffey Elliot, 52, of 1716 Rosa Parks Blvd., Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of the move over law.
Rodrick Donell Taylor, 38, of 36 Ember Way, Catersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with child restraint violation, expired tag, possession of firearm by convicted felon and a window tint violation.
Nathaniel Lee Woods, 27, of 4822 S. Dixie Highway, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, unlawful for jail inmate to possess any controlled substances, drugs or gun, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, headlight violation and failure to exhibit license on demand.
Ashley Paige Wooten, 25, of 122 Rolling Acres 5th St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (family violence).
Candace Annette Cromer, 37, of 310 1st St., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bond surrender.