Thursday, June 4
Davin Xylon Buckner, 18, of 900 Nesbitt Loop, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated child molestation, computer or electronic pornography, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, sexual battery, sexual exploitation of children, solicitation of sodomy and two counts of sodomy.
Billy Keith Montgomery, 60, of 9098 Redbud Lane, Nunnelly, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change/signal required and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Athony Roland Owenby, 25, of 682 Tarvin Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant (original charges: burglary and theft by taking).
Friday, June 5
Ginger Lynn Adams, 55, of 105 Hickory Trail, Dallas, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Jose Aguilar Calixto, 37, of 117 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.
Dustin Michael Payton, 31, listed as homeless, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Ashley Lee Smith, 31, of 105 Hickory Trail, Dallas, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Dustin Matt Talley, 25, of 125 King St., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sell of methamphetamine and a probation violation.
Petina Vinnette Reynolds, 53, of 271 Howard Drive, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Saturday, June 6
Joie Lana Gowens, 59, of 5119 Jenkins Road, Gadsden, Alabama, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with alteration of tag, driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, theft by receiving stolen property, and use of license plate for purpose of concealing or misrepresenting identity of vehicle.
Robert Thomas Walker, 54, of 362 Meadowlark Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault and battery, both with the family violence designation.
Sunday, June 7
Robert Duane Asbridge, 63, listed as homeless, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Andrew Richard Franklin, 38, of 149 Wrights Hollow Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.
James Eric Williams, 41, of 4048 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and battery.
Dennis Wayne Debord, 39, of 2448 Pleasent Arbor Road, Waleska, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with expired registration, fleeing or attempting to elude, no insurance, speeding, suspended license and use of license plate to conceal.
Monday, June 8
Jessica Yvonne Barnes, 28, of 547 Bethleham Road, Copperhill, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with cracked windshield, forgery in the first degree, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and a tail light violation.
David Richard Cross, 23, of 110 Carr St., Copperhill, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forgery in the first degree.
Ashley Marie Crowe, 20, of 514 Luke Powell Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Matthew Tyler Jernigan, 21, of 514 Luke Powell Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Renee Marie Macaluso, 20, of 195A Bradley Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, reckless conduct and simple assault.
Jacob Aaron Peek, 21, of 1055 Erwin Hill Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct/harrassing calls and simple assault.
Sammie Tidwell Tanner, 50, of 328 Pleasant Valley Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI drugs and open container.
Silvana Marie Wild, 21, of 327 W. George Ave., Hazel Park, Michigan, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Timothy Lenard Williams, 23, of 27432 Parkview Blvd., Warren, Michigan, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Crystal Denise Williamson, 22, of 35464 Timerland Court, Township, Michigan, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce and speeding (94 in a 70 mph).