Thursday, July 2
Haley Kaye Downer, 28, of 112 Riverview Drive, Apt. 30, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.
Ricky Darnell Jackson, 25, of 350 Tremont Drive, Murpheesboro, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of arms by a convicted felon.
Patrick Arturo Ramos, 18, of 200 S. Line St., No. 203, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Michael Jamal Robinson, 25, of 1799 Cynthia Drive, Rossville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation.
Jonathan Manuel Samano, 18, of 108 B Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with financial transaction card fraud and identity theft fraud.
William Hoyt Whittenburg, 51, of 257 Sunrise Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with distracted driving/use of cell phone, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of crime and a violation of standards for brake lights and signal devices.
Friday, July 3
Donovan Patrick Crauswell, 18, of 305 McConnell Road, Apt. 2, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery and criminal trespass, both with the family violence designation.
Justin Shane Dean, 26, of 133 Townsend Drive, Ringgold, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fugitive from justice and speeding (64 in a 55 mph) in a construction zone.
Justin Robert Hunter, 32, of 1289 Brackett Ridge, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation.
Stephanie Michelle Roe, 38, of 293 Bayview Lane, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Felicia Danielle Tigner, 33, of 120 Blackwood Court S.E., was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Brent Wayne Tigner, 34, of 120 Blackwood Court S.E., was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Saturday, July 4
Steve Gregory, 62, of 2454 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with false imprisonment, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers and simply battery.
Corey Christian McCain, 24, of 128 Pine Circle, Lagrange, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simply battery (family violence).
Derrick Lee Tate, 50, of 118 Black’s Bluff Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name or address to law enforcement officer and a stop sign or yield sign violation.
Sunday, July 5
Patrick Arturo Ramos, 18, of 200 S. Line St., No. 203, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery (family violence).
Frank Joseph Sanchez, 41, of 107 Circle Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, DUI less safe, failure to maintain lane, laying drag, passing in a no passing zone, reckless driving, stop signs and yield signs and turn signals required.
Jeffery Paul Summers, 45, of 1109 Midway Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Monday, July 6
Leivi Karrick Fetzer, 35, of 2759 Rock Creek Road S.W., was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation and a public safety warrant.
Terry Leann Ireland, 34, of 285 Oak St., Rossville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Jeffery Allen Stevens, 29, of 3438 Scott Brown Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Leslie Alejani Fonseca-Estrada, 18, of 2028 Highland Circle, Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.