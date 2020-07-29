Thursday, July 23
Antonio Cordova, 28, of 58 McConnell Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft of lost or mislaid property.
Jessica Darnell Jordan, 25, of 288 Beatrice Court, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, driving on roadways laned for traffic, license required (surrender of prior license), manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute (possession with intent), manufacture/sell/dispense, two counts of maximum limits, no proof of insurance, no-passing zones, possession and use of drug related objects, reckless driving and stop signs and yield signs violation.
Ryan Matthew Mashburn, 23, of 121 Hill Side Place, Calhoun, was taken into custody by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office for sentencing (charges include child molestation and statutory rape).
Angela Michelle Whitehead, 41, of 129 Bradley Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with possession of counterfeit money, possession of drug related objects, and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Zachary Ryan Shedd, 33, of 105 Tellico Court, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a hold for another agency.
Friday, July 24
Tina Louise Juarez, 43, of 177 Bethlehem Church Road S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, stop signs and yield signs violation, illegal backing, and a safety belt violation.
Howard William Kitamura, 46, of 9 Lansing St., Aurora, Colorado, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol on a hold for another agency.
Elizabeth Lopez, 33, of 106 Creekside Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs or marijuana, brake lights and turn signals required, possession of knife or firearm while trying to commit crimes, safety belts and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Robin Michelle Reaves, 46, of 4653 Ann Trace S.E., Acworth, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, expired registration and drugs to be kept in the original container.
Juliana Antoine Reed, 34, of 620 S 9th St., McClenny, Florida, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with fugitive from justice.
Brian Gene Sessions, 46, of 110 Liberty Place, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with brake lights and turn signals required.
Barry Quent Young, 35, of 989 Irwin Mill Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, failure to appear, giving false name, obstruction of hindering law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and simple battery.
Saturday, July 25
Michael Leslile Alberti, 57, of 2523 Red bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Kendrick Jamal Anthony, 26, of 17A Clark Ave. N.W., Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, public drunkenness and reckless conduct.
Viktor Kirillov, 66, of 5911 Princess Lane, Norcross, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, open container and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Sunday, July 26
Brandy Nacole Bagwell, 43, of 303 Nance Spring Court, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Deric Laroy Causby, 33, of 370 Seabolt Hollow, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude and obstruction of hinder law enforcement officers.
James Allen Fugate, 26, of 5831 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Ashley Lynn Hackney, 20, of 446 Kitter Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
David Ray Roach, 17, of 110 Hardin Road N.W., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana.
Tyler Lee Sells, 20, of 217 Stendal Drive, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits (84 in a 55 mph).
Aaron Tracy Thompson, 31, of 126 Baker Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simply battery (family violence).
Austin Dillard Barker, 21, of 709 Defoor Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Steven Lamar Clark, 21, of 1113 Plainville Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Monday, July 27
Elisha Shamanc Campbell, 39, of 250 Douhit Ferry Road, Cartersville, was arrested by probation services on a probation violation.
Shelby Lynn Fuller, 29, of 230 Town Creek Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery/simple battery (family violence).
William Max Gregory Jr., 35, of 201 Pittman Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Robert Lincoln Keene Jr., 40, of 100 Henton Drive, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Douglas Edward Lassitter, 56, of 41 Foster Ave., Lyerly, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Sara Francis Lyons, 33, of 4035 Mine 18 Road, Strunk, Kentucky, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Peggy Lynn McDaniel, 58, of 108 Creekside Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Zerie Lovada McDaniel, 59, of 108 Creekside Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Tilmon Rufus Partin, 73, of 1616 Jennifer Road, B8, Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Dustin Michael Payton, 32, of 707 Center St., Valparaiso, Indiana, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunkenness.
Luis Mazariegos Barrios, 63, of 306 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and improper backing.
John Eugene Foster, 20, of 309 Edward Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license and no taillight.