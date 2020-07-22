Thursday, July 16
Lawrence Elliott Brown, 52, of 305 McConnell Road, Apt. 45, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Pamela Lynn Cobb, 50, of 273 Clairmont Drive S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Andrea Cornette Evans, 48, of 4035 W. Parliament Drive, Cohutta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
J. R. Hibberts, 41, of 145 Lacy St., Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery/simple battery (family violence).
George Daniel Pickens, 25, of 153 James St., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of arms by convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of THC oil.
Ashley Renee Meadows, 27, of 200 Hallow St., Apt. 14, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
William Andrew Tierce, 36, of 408 Second Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to change address and a headlight violation.
Tony Franklin Weaver, 56, of 1058 Mt. Crest Drive, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Friday, July 17
Aaron Blake Harper, 30, of 2650 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with drugs to be kept in original container, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk if provided, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Lorazepam).
Brian Lee Petty, 43, of 350 Withrow Road, McDonald, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and holding/supporting a wireless device.
Taylor Isabelle Moomaw, 22, of 491 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Saturday, July 18
Roderick Omarion West, 17, of 110 Richardson Road, Apt. 6, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal damage to property (family violence).
Sunday, July 19
Raheen Daniel Devante White, 25, of 4223 Valley Road, Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding and possession of marijuana.
Ralph Lee Smith, 24, of 5007 Irvin Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding in excess of maximum limits (96 in a 70 mph zone).
Monday, July 20
Kathy Lacretta Bullock, 55, of Arrendale State Prison, Alto, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Correeyon Christoph Coleman, 27, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a probation violation.
Jamie Michelle Daniels, 29, of 174 Bradon Circle, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Mileidy Puentes Gonzalez, 40, of 1450 Classic Chase Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
William Kimwin Muse, 63, of 1044 Mountain Loop Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, improper lane change and open container.
Jeffery Lee Norris, 59, of 123 May St. N.W., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with identity theft fraud to create/use/possess counterfeit/fictitious identification information.
Johnathan Edward Soto, 38, of 100 Springdale Drive, Apt. 59, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple assault and simple battery, both with the family violence designation.