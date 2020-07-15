Thursday, July 9
Matthew Thomas Ayers, 32, of 212 Country Circle, Rocky Face, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects and obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers.
James Odell Bramlett, 64, of 97 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with financial transaction card theft and theft by taking.
Jacob Alvis Bridges, 28, of 225 Jones Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Ashley Elizabeth Grafton, 32, of 1142 Newtown Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Demitrius Allen Craig Palmer, 19, of 1285 Mauldin Road N.W., Apt. 20, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Michael Shane Vasser, 25, of 1669 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (meth).
Taranna Deankus Brewster, 31, of 525 W. 13th St., Apt. 503, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by deception and theft by shoplifting.
Friday, July 10
Cordelia Chyanne Baldridge, 18, of 633 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Rachael Marie Hyde, 41, of 2121 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, failure to signal, a windshield violation and a tag light violation.
Kevin Lane McEntire, 27, of 350 Charmin Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simply battery (family violence).
Jermichael Marchante Miller, 21, of 6702 Shallowford Road, Chattattnooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits (90 in a 70 mph zone).
Mallory Nora Thacker, 25, of 245 New Zion Road, Apt. 6, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Saturday, July 11
Matthew John Davis, 42, of 230 Forrest Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Tommie Joe Harris, 55, of 1437 Highway 41 N., Room 136, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to register as a sex offender and a probation violation.
Cathy Jean Highfield, 45, of 548 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fraudulent attempts to obtain funds and theft by taking.
Michael Lee Hunter, 40, of 853 Wood Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a child support purge of $4,000 and two counts of failure to appear.
Leroy Dewayne Johnson, 44, of 107 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container and a windshield and windshield wiper violation.
Scotty William Johnson, 48, of 263 Polar Springs Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear and open container.
Pedro David Trejo, 36, of 115 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a parole violation.
Darnell Thashea Wells, 42, of 132 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Kenneth Dewayne Kelly, 44, of 601 Harlin St., Apt. 7, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Sunday, July 12
James Wayne Brock II, 40, of 2988 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault.
Donna Pauline Dutton, 51, of 685 Moran Lake Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Cameron David Groce, 17, of 217 Shaw Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing phone calls.
Kyle Robert Heath, 28, of 920A Newtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft of lost/mislaid property.
Dale Wade McDaniel, 38, of 250 Wildwood Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a probation violation.
Stanley Junior Young, 51, of 232 Windy Hill Drive, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Jan Michael Enlow, 41, of 507 Bethlehem Road, Rockmart, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, following too closely, improper lane change (two counts), maximum limits (101 in a 70 mph zone), operating motorcycle on roadway laned for traffic, reckless driving, stop signs and yield signs and an improper passing violation.
Adam Nicholas Kerr, 25, of 1331 Hyacinth Lane, Peachtree City, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with maximum limits, reckless driving and operation of a vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles.
Jacob Brent Simmons, 33, of 3067 Highway 41 S., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely and a safety belt violation.
Monday, July 13
Roderick Tyrone Cooper, 39, of 221 Cherokee Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated stalking, battery (family violence), cruelty to children in the third degree and interference with government property.
Aliss Renee Duinkerken, 43, of 146 Causby Lane, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal attempt.
Yanet Gonzalez-Reyes, 20, of 120 Richards St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery (family violence).
Michael Joe Kimsey, 38, of 178 Meadow Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, a brake light and tail light violation, theft by receiving stolen property and two probation violations.
Hannah Grace Mashburn, 17, of 121 Hillside Place, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Wilmer Rivera, 29, of 843 Brackett Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Emily Paige Thompson, 17, of 272 Louise Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with entering auto and giving a false name or date of birth to law enforcement officers.
Shakira Nicole Kennedy, 32, of 3626 Marion Drive, Apt. 102, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, license not on person and reckless driving.
Taylor Edward Logan, 25, of 404 Riverside Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI.
Christopher Alexander Ponto, 25, of 110 Deer Field Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless conduct.