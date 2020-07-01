Thursday, June 25
Megan Lasha Blalock, 32, of 4318 Cornith Road, Lafayette, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving false name or address to law enforcement officers.
Kayla Hinton Cunningham, 46, of 9023 Highway 225, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud.
Mark Dewayne Fowler, 53, of 4318 Cornith Road, Lafayette, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with suspended license and a traffic signal violation.
Jacob Alvie Manis, 25, of 475 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.
Alexandra Breann Stennett, 26, of 154 Halls Valley Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and a tail light violation.
Rhonda Lynn Terc, 37, of 82 Satterfield Circle, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Corey Derrell Wood, 38, of 16 Harvey St., Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated stalking and no license.
Reginald Maurice Hudson, 34, of 5420 S. Riverdale Road, Riverdale, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a hold for Fulton County.
Jajuan Shariff Naphier-Wilson, 24, of 1704 Reinhard Ave., Columbus, Ohio, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits.
Jeffrey Todd Smith, 55, of 101 Barrett Road, No. 6, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Friday, June 26
Hunter Earl Lockard, 30, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. E3, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a probation violation.
Jackie Lynn Polson, 45, of 16 Metter Circle, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, June 27
Jenny Giselle Hernandez, 19, of 202 Henderson Bend Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Thomas Lakeus Johnson, 27, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 225, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass — family violence.
Jessica Nicole Shaw, 36, of 191 Folsom Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Sunday, June 28
Tyre Lashawn Brown, 28, of 202 Manning Mill Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with duty upon striking unattended vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.
Roderick Tyrone Cooper, 39, of 221 Cherokee Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery (family violence).
Derrick Lee Demease, 42, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with distracted driving/use of cell phone, driving on divided highways, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, improper lane change, manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute, maximum limits, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, reckless driving, safety belt violation and vehicles to drive on right side of road.
Jacob Nicholas Tobias, 36, of 106 Colong Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery (family violence).
Charlotte Kay Walraven, 36, of 1537 Mount Olive Church Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Alyssa Rose Matas, 25, of 2907 Pope Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Jesse Angel Roman, 19, of 156 Aubrey Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic and notice of change of address or name.
John Edwin Werner, 47, of 195 Ben Putnam Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI and a stop sign violation.
Monday, June 29
Jessica Lynn Barrett, 28, of 170 Cass Loop N.E., Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation.
Jordan Marquez Griffin, 19, of 1388 U.S. 41 N., Apt. F5, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam), possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug related objects.
Travis Ervin Worley, 64, of 379 Sequoyah Circle N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (family violence).