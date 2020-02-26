Thursday, Feb. 20
Gary Lamar Ridley, 49, of 126 Jackson Lake Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Charlene Petrease Thompson, 40, of 904 N. 2nd St., Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI.
Stephen Robert Winton, 64, of 815 River Ward Drive, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Damian Bryton Neal, 19, of 260 Blue Holly Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while unlicensed, failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions.
Friday, Feb. 21
Kimberly Eden Adams, 31, of 155 Creekview Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts, unlawful conduct during a 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
David Lamar Gladney, 35, of 104 River Meadow Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass and a probation violation (original charge: DUI).
Danielle Faye Pritchett, 36, of 146 Causby Lane, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking and exploit/intimidate disable adult, elder person and resident.
Antonio Pierre Thompson, 36, of 742 E. Highway 53, Room 123, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children in the third degree, all with the family violence designation.
Reza Hatami, 27, of 4469 Highland Place, Marietta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with maximum limits (108 in a 70 mph zone) and reckless driving.
James Dewayne Jenkins, 53, of 2310 Heaven Crest, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
Erick Keyon Briane Terry, 27, of 7394 Spoleto Loop, Fairburn, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with maximum limits (86 in a 70 mph) and suspended license.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Gordon Kirk Alberston, 52, of 903 Worth St., Lafayette, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting and was also being held for another agency.
Eudora Ann Amon, 36, of 290 Cagle Road S.E., Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forgery in the first degree and pedestrian under the influence.
Holly Nicole Morehead, 31, of 116 Craigtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute, DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Robert Clayton Daniel, 25, of 207 Hunt Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
William Joseph Emard, 44, of 322 Franklin Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and a seatbelt violation.
Hannah M. Lipham, 27, of 502 A Switch Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and maximum limits (63 in a 55 mph).
Rebecca Lynn Miller, 36, of 30 Highland Way, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Brent Allen Parris, 33, of 173 Regina Forrest Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Sib Samuel Walker Jr., 56, of 212 Old Belwood Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting, no insurance and suspended license.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Britney Leann Burk, 31, of 149 Daisy St., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, insurance requirements, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and a probation violation (original charge: cruelty to children).
Robert David Holland, 63, of 171 Regina Forrest Road S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Philam Fred Mulkey, 46, of 227 Waring Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers and a seatbelt violation.
Lucas Kane Edwards, 27, of 221 Cut Off Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
Christopher Ovette Phipps, 33, of 295 Lucy Pond Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Antonio Rubio, 29, of 105 Maple St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended and a red light violation.
Brian Douglas Wright, 41, of 603 Murray Hill Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, duty upon striking a fixture and failure to maintain lane.
Monday, Feb. 24
Nigel Jarrod Brown, 19, of 1612 Truman Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with harassing communications.
Jimmy Bedford Cardin III, 37, of 621 Nicklesville Road, No. 6, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a child support purge of $1,500.
Jeremy Ross Dampier, 31, of 1370 Gordon Highway, Augusta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a parole violation.
Malinda Kay Ellard, 37, of 107 Newtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault.
Mark Anthony Hendrix, 33, of 876 Hall Memorial Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sell of methamphetamine.
Zachary Ray Kelley, 24, of 202 Ivey Drive N.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Timothy Dewayne Moore, 29, of 454 Gee Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by deception and theft by taking.
Leigh Ann Potter, 31, of 876 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with party to a crime.
Tiffany Mattilene Richards, 44, of 2635 Ironwood Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with fugitive from justice.
Shawn Emelio Russell, 32, of 240 King St., Apt. 11, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple assault and simple battery, both with the family violence designation.
Jason Dean Smith, 49, of 607 Newtown Road, Apt. 32, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — family violence.
Robert Chaz Smith, 28, of 656 Chatsworth Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction.
Jessie Dylan Blaine Ross, 23, of 305 McConnell Road, Apt. 22, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license, failure to dim headlights and an expired tag.
Joseph Charles Zeman, 31, of 139 Sherwood Lane, Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license and a brake light violation.