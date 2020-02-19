Thursday, Feb. 13
Christopher Matthew Davis, 41, of 423 N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery, all with the family violence designation.
Stephanie Danielle Davis, 35, of 423 N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery, all with the family violence designation.
Anthony Craig Gregory, 55, of 2454 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, open container and maximum limits (74 in a 45 mph).
Gwendolyn Jean Johnson, 58, of 4773 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Friday, Feb. 14
Aleksander Vladimirovich Berman, 51, of 2035 Shalimar Drive, Dekalb, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and going inside the guardline with weapon, liquor or drugs.
Ismael Castro Jr., 26, of 117½ McConnell Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
Jot Richard McCloud, 46, of 1455 Dickens Creek Court, Norcross, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Lonnie Michael Allen, 47, of 2476 E. Stafford Place, Martinsville, Indiana, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic and open container.
Kenneth Edward McNease, 38, of 1884 Lavrens S.W., Atlanta, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license, no insurance and a window tint violation.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Gene Wesley Patterson, 48, of 182 Russell Hill Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without a current plate and a tail light violation.
William Anthony Gallagher, 44, of 121 Rosewood Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of shoplifting.
Chad Aaron Cline, 40, of 110 Richardson Road, Apt. 33, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault — family violence.
David Kim Rich, 55, of 154 Water Wheel Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a schedule I substance.
Aguilar Cruz, 37, of 104 Nathan Circle, Apt. 3, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with giving false name to law enforcement officers, no insurance, no license, a child seat belt violation and two counts of a child restraint violation.
Emmanuel Armando Diaz, 34, of 538 Bray Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no insurance and no license.
Cheyanne Marie Lorenson, 25, of 757 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, obscured tag and a window tint violation.
Alex Scottie Wheeler, 24, of 148 Landing Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Darrell Chance Brooks, 37, of 151 Peach Tree Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Jai Andrew Brookshire, 37, of 512 Apple Road N.E., Ranger, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction of officer and pedestrian under the influence.
Scotty Eugene Towe, 45, of 373 Mount Vernon Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, license required and a tail light violation.
Daniel Lee Walraven, 36, of 109 Pine Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property in the second degree — family violence.
Roberto Teoba Garcia, 33, of 113 Cherry St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license and speeding.
William Frederic Gravitt, 38, of 14 Hammond Drive, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, open container and a tail light violation.
Monday, Feb. 17Jasper Brewster Jr., 48, of 915 E. Highway 53, Room 123, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery — family violence.
Julia Beth Farrell, 40, of 421 Jolly Road, A4, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery.
Randall Timothy Whitfield, 59, of 1593 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, obstruction of hindering of law enforcement officers and a parole violation.
Chad Derick Watkins, 39, of 263 Mountain Horse Drive, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and expired tag.