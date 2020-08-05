Thursday, July 30
Curtis James Byrd, 34, of 101 Fox Hall Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Santiago Colinoris, 42, of 5848 N.W. 80th Terrance, Parkland, Florida, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and license required.
Nathan Wayne England, 31, of 652 Hall Memorial Road, Resaca, was arrested by probation services on a parole violation.
Michael Todd Holden, 48, of 397 Mount Vernon Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery and harassing phone calls.
Marshall Earl Jones, 49, of 4855 Red Top Drive, Acworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fraud-financial identity.
Victor Alfonso Rangel, 30, of 1926 Meadowbrook Circle, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, littering, loitering or prowling, obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers and public drunkenness.
Bianca Soledad Sanchez, 21, of 102 E. Fueler Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, dumping, disposing litter on public or private property, loitering or prowling, obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers and public drunkenness.
Friday, July 31
Charles Franklin Crider, 36, of 4007 Ashley Brooks Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery, disorderly conduct and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Issac Thomas, 23, of 509 Hazel St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with fugitive from justice.
Robin Nicole Frederick, 36, of 2918 12th Ave. S., Madison, Montana, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with fugitive from justice.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Temple Lee Brannon Jr., 40, of 316 Foster Lusk Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
William Eric Fritsch, 53, of 5040 India Lake Drive, Acworth, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with impersonating a public officer or employee and speeding (75 in a 55 mph zone).
Sunday, Aug. 2
Deane Michael Johnston, 52, of 1865 N. Garden Grove Circle, Vero Beach, Florida, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery (family violence).
Stephen John Linden, 53, of 212 Old Belwood Road, Apt. 30, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with purchase/possess/control, possession and use of drug related objects and affixing tint to windows or windshield.
Eric Lamont Milligan, 41, of 108 Stones Loop Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery and a parole violation.
Joshua Wayne Tedder, 35, of 225 Jo Ann Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with purchase/possess/control, possession and use of drug related objects and tampering with evidence.
Brody Caleb Williams, 25, of 616 West Pine Chapel Road N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by probation services on a probation violation.
Antonio Isabel, 21, of 1602 Madison Ave., Maryville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with license required and maximum limits (92 in a 70 mph).
Monday, Aug. 3
Mohammed Ramsey Al-Hijazi, 29, of 3134 Highland Circle, Rockyface, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects and maximum limits.
Robert Henry Barrs, 41, of 146 Causby Lane, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with exploitation/intimation of a disabled adult or elder person, theft by taking and a probation violation.
Theresa Marie Burrill, 44, of Motel 6, Highway 53 North, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with financial transaction card fraud and a probation violation.
Richard Lee Ford, 50, of 3 Morris St., Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with financial transaction card fraud.
Angela June Frost, 54, of 237 Harlin Road S.W., Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with contempt of superior court or magistrate court.
Johnathan Taylor Gwin, 28, of 448 Artesian Well Road, Calhoun, was arrested by probation services on a probation violation.
Joseph Scott Janson, 49, of 1318 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with financial transaction card fraud.
Tina Michelle Maloney, 42, of 4608 Ann’s Trace, Acworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with financial transaction card fraud.
Daniel Damon Wright, 47, of 118 Creekside Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault and a parole violation.
Darin Dylan Smith, 24, of 2334 Trimble Hollow Raod, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault (family violence).