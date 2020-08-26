Thursday, Aug. 20
Jamie Lamar Huska, 48, of 1446 Highway 41 N., Calhoun, was arrested by probation services on a probation violation.
Justin Tyler Hyde, 17, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking and a probation violation.
Maurin Daniel Sims, 21, of 520 E. 2nd St. N.E., Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery (family violence).
David Alan Stephens Jr., 28, of Smith Motel, Room 140, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Breanna Jade Yenkana, 28, of 613 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with obstruction of hindering law enforcement officers.
Rayburn Lewis Geary, 37, of 97 Hidden Valley Lane, Utica, Kentucky, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Friday, Aug. 21
Steven Cory Key, 28, of 120 Ivory Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simply battery.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Joshua Ramey Hazelwood, 42, of 1422 Shope Lake Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, driving while license is suspended or revoked, false imprisonment and battery (family violence).
Lyle Wayne Lambert, 60, of 168 Louis Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of a family violence order.
Jorge Luis Miranda-Rivera, 37, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a parole violation.
Ana Carina-Pizano Reyes, 23, of Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of simple battery.
Timothy Shane Johnson, 27, of 5487 Old George Town Trail, Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Tyler Joel Lacy, 23, of 226 Hensley Road S.E., Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license. Nathan Paul Thornton II, 25, of 454 Erwin Hill Road S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Dijon Elijah-James Leeper, 27, of 4229 Lincoln Park Court, Columbus, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of arms by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Jose Arody Juarez, 27, of 260 Dakota Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI.
Monday, Aug. 24
Michael Jose Correa, 57, of 110 Deer Field Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery (family violence).
David William Edwards, 49, of 361 Jolly Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass (family violence), obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers and simple assault/assault (family violence).
Shawn Cameron Espie, 30, of 293 Bayview Lane, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired tag, failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance and a safety belt violation.
Tommy Joe Hedges, 18, of 215 Gordon Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana.
Jessica Lashae Lumpkin, 29, of 3067 Highway 41 S., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Tracy Jean Lumpkin, 48, of 508 Thompson Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Christina Leeann Miller, 41, of 120 Deer Field Lane, Apt. A, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simply battery (family violence).
Toni Yvonne Prince, 51, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with deposit account fraud.
Ricky Justice Wood, 37, of 150 Lankford Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.