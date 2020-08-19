Thursday, July 13
Chase Terry Green, 22, of 4306 Perry Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of burglary in the second degree.
Jeffrey Marvin Tanner, 51, of 110 Deerfield Drive S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Friday, July 14
Kendricks Tyrone Hiles II, 18, of 155 Causby Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated battery (family violence).
Trent Garrick Keener, 26, of 11347 Highway 225 N., Crandall, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Saturday, July 15
David Kim Rich, 56, of 423 Bowman Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated battery and criminal trespass.
Jamel Lajuan Waldon, 39, of 270 Park Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Sunday, July 16
Christopher Anthony Gaines, 48, of 600 Main St. Atlanta, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunkenness and terroristic threats and acts.
Pedro David Trejo, 36, of 115 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a parole violation.
Monday, July 17
Cody Daniel Henderson, 20, of 132 Madison Place, Adairsville, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with a hold for another agency (Atlanta Police Department for second degree burglary).
Kristie Arlene Nelson, 42, of 1437 U.S. 41 Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery/simple battery (family violence).
Seth Colin Patterson, 24, of 1446 N. Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by probation services and charged with a probation violation.
Christopher Allan Roebuck, 49, of 1446 N. Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by probation services and charged with a probation violation.