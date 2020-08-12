Saturday, Aug. 8
Melissa Mae Clark, 42, of 202 Wabash St., Athens, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase/possess/control, drugs to be kept in original container and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Cordone Abernathy Porter, 36, of 717 Hammer Hill Road, Athens, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of methamphetamine, purchase/possess/control and possession and use of drug related objects.
Sunday, Aug. 10
Peter Christan Chambers, 52, of 1720 County Road 32, Gadsden, Alabama, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Clarence Lebron Shepherd Jr., 28, of 5007 Beulah Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with willful obstruction law enforcement officers, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, following too closely, driving on roadways laned for traffic and maximum limits (116 in a 70 mph).
Monday, Aug. 11
Kaila Breanne Phillips, 25, of 4428 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.