handcuffs FOPD arrests

Friday, April 3

Ricardo Verastegui, 45, listed as homeless, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged as a fugitive from justice.

The preceding information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrests that were featured in individual articles do not appear in the arrest records. The Calhoun Times prints arrest records on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

