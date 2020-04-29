Thursday, April 23
Rena Ann Edge, 40, of 305 McConnell Road, Apt. 44, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
Michael Wayne Hollis, 29, of 1500 Spring Creek St., Rome, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Shawn Emelio Russell, 32, of 118 Forrest Height, Apt. 26, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery/simple battery — family violence.
Robert Douglas Smith, 54, of 415 Boone Ford, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, April 24
Cordaria Jordan, 29, of 100 Fox Hill Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass, forgery in the first degree and a probation violation.
Erik Merle Moss, 35, of 371 U.S. Highway 411, Ranger, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with a parole violation.
Saturday, April 25
Billy Joe McNabb, 55, of 2750 Old Rome Dalton Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with entering automobile, theft by taking and exploitation/intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, residents.
Billy Darrell Ray, 64, of 511 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of crime.
Sunday, April 26
Kevin Oneal Forsyth, 51, of 5010 Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.