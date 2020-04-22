Friday, April 17
Brandon Max Adcock, 38, of 3338 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and a probation violation.
Britni Dawn Brown, 34, of 250 McEntire Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, simply battery - family violence, and criminal trespass - family violence.
Dylan Shane Cochran, 25, of 112 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by probation services on a drug court sanction.
Jeremy Drake Johnson, 30, of 640 Blackhawk Circle S.E., Mableton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking and a probation violation.
Will Brandon McEntyre, 47, of 14 Creekside Lane, Adairsville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, laying drag, open container, reckless driving, simple assault and operation of a vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles.
Saturday, April 18
Frekrick Harris, 59, of 4773 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing calls, public indecency and reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety.
Valdez Marshall Montgomery, 59, of 4773 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing calls, reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety, and simple assault.
Monday, April 20
Terry Lee Wyatt III, 26, of 248 N. Henderson Bend Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree and DUI.