handcuffs FOPD arrests

Thursday, March 26

Gary Wayne Greeson, 44, of 813 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault — family violence and simple battery.

Donna Ann Myers, 44, of 114 Hanna Drive, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, cruelty to children in the third degree, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Saturday, March 28

Israel Breeding, 48, of 135 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of battery — family violence.

Seth James Hicks, 42, of 118 Fair Haven Way S.E., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ashley Lynn Maddox, 29, of 106 W. Nance Springs Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a parole violation.

Sunday, March 29

Jasmine Rhea Biddick, 31, of 100 Hunt Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.

Timothy Adam Davis, 36, of 653F Dempsey Loop Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Ahmad Rashard Hunt, 30, of 344 Forrest Heights Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery — family violence.

Bret Carmen Simons, 20, of 1441 North Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with entering auto.

Monday, March 30

Sarah Cheyenne Dyer, 20, of 117 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant (original charges: violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, drugs not in original container).

The preceding information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrests that were featured in individual articles do not appear in the arrest records. The Calhoun Times prints arrest records on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

