Tuesday, Sept. 1
Noah Andrew Brooks, 42, of 2321 Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sale of methamphetamine and two bench warrants.
Linda Kay Dostson, 33, of 100 Michael Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Robbie Grant Dotson, 35, of 110 Michael Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Matthew Thomas Schmitt, 25, of 231 Shaw Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI.
Tyler Clayton Stanley, 22, of 800 Lance Road, Cedartown, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear and two probation violations.
Marcus Sintel Williams, 41, of 707 Trove Drive, Rome, was arrested by probation services and charged with a probation violation.
Keagan Brett Wilson, 22, of 744 Johnson Lake Road, S.E., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Shelby Ashton Atkinson, 27, of 719 Mt. Zion Road N.E., Resaca, was arrested by probation services and charged with a probation violation.
Ronnie Lee Rampley, 53, of 154 Sherwood Lane, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.