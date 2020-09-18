Tuesday, Sept. 15
Andre Lincon Ambris, 29, of 154 N. Dale Ave., Apt. 22, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, exploit/intimidate disabled adult or elder person, license required, no proof of insurance, two probation violations and a tail light violation.
Michael Brandon Grubbs, 29, of 2914 Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault (family violence), battery (family violence), cruelty to children in the third degree, false imprisonment (family violence), pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another person, simple assault (family violence), and terroristic threats and acts.
Gregory Quintez Yarbrough, 32, of 111 Foxhall Drive, Apt. 3, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation.
Jared Michael Brown, 18, of 170 Maloy Lane S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with expired registration and suspended license.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Ronald Grady Bohannon, 55, of 431 Jolly Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Department of Natural Resources and charged with two counts of contempt of superior court child support purge (one for $1,500 and another for $3,000), two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and a probation violation for fingerprintable charge.
Norman Tayqon Bibbs Briscoe, 32, of 112 N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Nathan Guy Cheek, 34, of 120 James Drive, Elijay, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, interference with government property, obstruction of officers and two counts of loitering or prowling.
Rodney Lee Criswell, 45, of 363 Hidden Loop Drive, Somerset, Kentucky, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with traffic in cocaine or illegal drugs and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Craig Allen Hood, 31, of 2800 Esquire Circle, Kennesaw, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Gerard Keith Reed, 37, of 2311 Gray Fox Terrace, Jefferson, Missouri, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and affixing tint to windows or windshields.
Alisha Patrice Rush, 29, of 2300 S. Jefferson St., St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with unlawful possession of firearm or weapons.
Darin Dylan Smith, 24, of 2334 Trimble Hollow Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking.
Silas Q Smith, 29, of 4527 Anderson Ave., St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of marijuana.
Terrance Lamar Smith, 51, of 110 Richardson Road, Apt. 9A, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with harassing communications, theft by taking, criminal trespass (family violence) and two counts of aggravated stalking (family violence).
Mary Louise Wilson, 35, of 812 Knight Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery (family violence).