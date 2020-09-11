Tuesday, Sept. 8
Nickki Dawn Kimsey, 31, listed as homeless, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
James Edward Odett, 46, of 947 Hightower Loop, Ranger, was arrested by probation services for a probation violation.
Derik Lee Ray, 26, of 308 B Daisy St., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Courtney Lainal Collins, 39, of 706 McKean Drive, Smyrna, Tennessee, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and a commercial vehicle hours of service violation.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Brittany Renee Belk, 27, of 102 Oxford Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Jason Kelley McClendon, 38, of 13 Amanda Court, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with harassing phone calls, stalking and terroristic threats and acts.
Brittany Kaye Parks, 27, of 2366 Old Federal Road North, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Cory Robert Shelp, 42, of 2265 Highway 41 N., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, sell of methamphetamine, obstruction of hindering of law enforcement and loitering or prowling.
Daniel Tyrice Washington, 32, of 204 Harrison Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, theft by shoplifting and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
Dylan Jackson Byrd, 24, of 1097 Newtown Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a hold for another agency (Floyd County).