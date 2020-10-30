Tuesday, Oct. 27
Eddie Ray Dill, 47, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 212, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, pills not in original container, simple battery (Family Violence Act), theft by shoplifting and theft by taking.
Austin David Henery, 24, of 841 Carbondale Roac, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation and a bond surrender.
Tosha Leanne Baggs, 40, of 251 Hill City Road, Jasper, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with drugs to be kept in the original container, maximum limits, possession and use of drug related objects, and reckless driving.
Tina Darlene Thomas, 44, of 1533 Craigtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, theft by taking and three counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Lesley Jeanette Aguilar, 19, of 518 Circle Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name or address to law enforcement and a break light/turn signal violation.
Don Rasheed Alexander, 40, of 1212 Riverview Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault.
Tonja Danielle Jones, 52, of 125 Adair St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of theft by deception and five counts of theft by taking.
Christopher Lee Massingill, 37, of 207 Sarbina Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Keith Allen Murray, 41, of 308 Daisy St., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Anthony Ponce, 31, of 190 Lot W Beatrice Court, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Derik Lee Ray, 26, of 308 B Dairy St., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Kevin Lee Slone, 45, of 20 Embassy Way, Ellijay, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with loitering or prowling.