Tuesday, Sept. 22
Joshua Caleb Bailey, 43, of 120 Waterford Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with purchase/possess/control methamphetamine, purchase, possess or control any any controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, and failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.
Cameron Seth Jackson, 21, of Lawnson Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Austin Mark Outlaw, 31, of 138 Wax Road S.E., Silver Creek, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, obstruction of officers, open container, possession and use of drug related objects, and a safety belt violation.
Bradley Devote Pritchard, 40, of 110 Richardson Road, Apt. 15A, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault (family violence), cruelty to children and obstruction of officers.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Augustin Hernandez, 37, of 2056 Mulberry Lane, Tunnel Hill, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Tyler Joel Lacy, 23, of 226 Hensley Road S.E., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with bond surrender warrants.
Brittany Kaye Parks, 27, of 2366 Old Federal Road N., Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct/harassing calls and obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers.
Jermia L. Price, of 214 Suzanna Drive, Nashville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, maximum limits (120 in a 70 mph zone), reckless driving and a safety belt violation.
Mildred Imogene Young, 54, of 592 F Knight Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (family violence) and cruelty to children.