Tuesday, Oct. 20
Samantha Lynn Burgess, 33, of 422 Riverside Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery (family violence) and a probation violation.
Raymond Cody Manis, 29, of 113 Guyton Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and DUI.
Walter Lee Osborne Jr., 24, of 201 Jones Road, Apt. 14, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault and theft by deception.
Billy Joe Jonathan Young, 41, of 1110A Old Boone Ford Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking and a probation violation.
Krystal Dawn Young, 34, of 756 Mt. Olive Church Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting and a probation violation.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Christopher Bryan Brown, 43, of 532 Brown Farm Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a probation violation.
Julian Cruz-Hernandez, 20, of 981 McDaniel Station Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a probation violation.
David Ashley Evans, 61, of 542 A Ranger Circle, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking — misdemeanor.
Shelby Lynn Fuller, 29, of 230 Town Creek Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass (family violence).
Eric Maurice Wilkey, 56, of 943 Newtown Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Jacob Tanner McDavid, 23, of 904 Trellues Drive, Florence, Kentucky, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with following too closely, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, operation of vehicle without a current plate and safety glazing (tinted windows).