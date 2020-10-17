Tuesday, Oct. 13
Darin Anthony Evans, 50, of 8719 Gleason Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and no proof of insurance.
Pattrick Ray Hale, 34, of 111 Cherry St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two probation violations.
Axel Beau Reed, 27, of 1952 Mount Olive Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI and a tail light violation.
Brian Lamont Carey, 37, of 231 Briar Patch Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with speeding and suspended license.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Maggie Elizabeth Rocco, 31, of 348 Nichols St., Pendergrass, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, DUI and speeding.
Mark Wayne Wlech, 49, of 375 Pinecrest Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, and obedience to traffic-control devices and traffic regulations.