Tuesday, Oct. 6
Michael Dewayne Burchfield, 36, of 376 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts, simple battery (family violence), cracked windshield, driving while license suspended or revoked, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without a current plate, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, a safety belt violation and two probation violations.
Dillon Avery Dobbs, 27, of 4179 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a hold for Douglas County.
Jonathan Manuel Jacquez, 19, of 1205 Davenport Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless driving.
Lola Susette Johnson, 55, of 107 Middle Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking, theft by conversion and exploit/intimidate disabled adult or elder person.
Rashaad Antoine Woodberry, 30, of 483 Hammond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
William Scott Starling, 26, of 3033 Highway 201, Lafayette, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a hold for Walker County.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Larry Trent Bradford, 61, of 2708 Highway 41 S., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with stolen, converted and recovered vehicles, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
Micley Ray Bradford, 50, of 2708 U.S. Highway 41 S., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and stolen, converted and recovered vehicles.
Nathan Chase Brooks, 34, of 2123 U.S. Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two probation violations.
Hallah Gail Goth-Jantz, 20, of 550 Bear Mountain Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Raymond Cody Manis, 29, of 113 Guyton Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Brodix Wayne Oree, 25, of 1476 Firetower Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of aggravated stalking (family violence), simple battery (family violence) and a probation violation.
Ansleigh Faith Payne, 21, of 115 Yarborough St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a probation violation.
Andrew Russ Riffle, 51, of 216 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Betty Lynn Wolfe, 53, (address listed as “too intoxicated to answer”), was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked and open container.
Coy Randall Womack, 28, of 206 11th St., Trion, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with identity fraud.