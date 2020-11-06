Tuesday, Nov. 3
Jennifer Lucinda Curtis, 37, of 5161 Highway 383 W., Ellijay, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Dakota Andrew Buckles, 17, of 117 Azalea Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, battery (Family Violence Act), criminal trespass, and cruelty to children in the third degree (Family Violence Act).
Kimberly Leeann Byars, 19, of 117 Azalea Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (Family Violence Act) and cruelty to children in the third degree.
John Craig Dunagan, 18, of 224 Woodland Way N.W., Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by deception.
Ericka Brooke Kile, 35, of 397 Erwin Hill Road S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery.
Thomas Richard Dotson, 54, of 536 Baxter Road S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with endangering security interests.