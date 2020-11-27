Tuesday, Nov. 24
Tommy Keith Bennett, 53, of 215 Gordon Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by probation services on a probation violation.
Shawn Allen Duckett, 32, of 225 Parkway Drive, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Julie Angel Baldwin, 34, of 621 Cardinal Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with four counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Jessica Nicole Daniels, 32, of 2135 Taylor Ridge Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a parole violation.
Jason Dean Smith, 50, of 656 Chatsworth Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, stop sign and yield sign violation and a tail light violation.
Devita Danyel Pickens, 25, of 1110 Spring Creek Drive, Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with distracted driving, driver to exercise due care, refusal to exhibit license on demand, speeding in excess of maximum limits (95 in a 70 mph), and a window tint violation.