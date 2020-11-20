Tuesday, Nov. 17
Issac Nathaniel Clayton, 25, of 487 Baxter Road S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Federico Garcia Garcia, 33, of 210 Gordon Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with aggravated battery (Family Violence Act), battery (Family Violence Act), cruelty to children in the third degree, driving while unlicensed, failure to maintain lane, failure to report an accident with injury/death/damage, hit and run, no proof of insurance, and obstruction/hindering an emergency call.
Adam Jason Medlin, 44, of 486 Greeson Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, following too closely, driver to exercise due care, hit and run, open container, and possession of methamphetamine.
Jesse James Neiman, 35, of 201 West Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by receiving stolen property and a probation violation.
Jennifer Leigh Sisson, 36, of 396 Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two probation violations.
Krista Lynn Thomason, 46, of 132 Ashley Terrance, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and three counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Carolyn Michelle Davis, 37, of 166 Rock Forge Road, Jefferson, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Paul Raymond Edge, 42, of 2265 Highway 41 N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by probation services on a parole violation (original charge: child molestation).
Crystal Dawn Garmon, 34, of 250 Holbrook Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense of a schedule IV substance, anufacture/sell/dispense/distribute methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Jarvis Mikel Jones, 42, of 116 Evergreen Terrace, Cartersville, was arrested by probation services and charged with a probation violation.
Brandon Thomas Sanford, 33, of 516 Cairo Road, Camillo, was arrested by probation services and charged with a probation violation.