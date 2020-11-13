Monday, Nov. 9
John Edward Joseph Devlin, 30, of 130 Colony Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery.
Jessica Star Johnson, 37, of 236 Nix Loop S.E., Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and three counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Joshua Michael Mendez, 40, of 259 Lovell Road, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Roy Everette Overby, 75, of 3701 Highway 411 N.E., White, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary, theft by taking, and a probation violation.
Elaine Michelle Phillips, 44, of 2721 Miller Ferry Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault (Family Violence Act), tampering with evidence, and a probation violation.
Gabriel Alberto Santos, 29, of 106 Michael Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with following too close and suspended license.
Justin Lee Shuler, 37, of 554 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery/simple battery (Family Violence Act) and a probation violation.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Charles Joe Allmon, 29, of 31 Mockingbird Drive, Cartersville, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with failure to appear.
Sonny William Brazeale, 33, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charegd with reckless conduct.
Adrian E Brito-Alfaro, 21, of 256 Stendall Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of marijuana.
Wilbert Ryan Bradley Haynes, 33, of 118 Langford Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with interfering with cause for emergency call and simple battery (Family Violence Act).
Susan Arjane Miller, 58, of 124 Garden Hill Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery (Family Violence Act).
Trina Laneigh Potts, 34, of 2500 Pointe South, Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on divided highways and obstruction of hindering of law enforcement officers.
James Amos Lowe Jr., 48, of 422 Gordon St., Bremen, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with commercial vehicle driver using/possessing alcohol.
Pedro Antonio Ramos-Retana, 20, of 601 Bud Holland Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with reckless driving and speeding (138 in a 70 mph).
Curtis Robert West, 36, of 154 Camp Goodwin Road, Temple, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with commercial vehicle driving using/possessing alcohol.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Latisha Lynn Burgin, 42, of 122 Pine Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by conversion.
Steven Mitchell Butler, 38, of 101 Cardinal Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass, simple assault (Family Violence Act), and two probation violations.
Elijah Ishmael Clark, 25, of 3900 Papermill Square, Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and reckless driving.
William Gauge Giddens, 21, of 653 Pine St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault.
Jeffery Scott Guy, 40, of 6940 Roswell Road, Apt. 5B, Atlanta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, improper stopping, and open container.