Tuesday, May 5
Dornell Robert Redmond, 40, of 155 Joliet Way, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, interfering with cause for emergency assistance, simple battery — family violence, terroristic threats and acts, two counts of theft by taking and a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, May 6
Sean Alan Burnette, 20, of 134 Jones Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass and theft by taking.
Malcolm Jarrard Finch, 42, of 208 Woodland Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sale, distribute, etc., of dangerous drugs.
Natasha Faye George, 33, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with loitering and prowling.
Elvira Lovic, 23, of 2007 McBrian, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Gregory Lee Roberson, 38, of 275 Park Drive S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, restricted license and failure to signal.
Jason Lee Souther, 35, of 127 Hunts Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Resaca Police Department and charged with DUI and driving while license suspended.
Gregory Scottie Bray Jr., 35, of 262 Dover Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI and endangering a child under the age of 14.