Tuesday, May 26
Joshua Lee Dollmont, 34, of 193 Locust Road, Dunlap, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Wesley Labron Evans, 38, of 5625 Georgetown Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, fugitive from justice, giving false name, address or date of birth, DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
Marvin Demetrius Lewis Jr., 21, of 318 Forrest Hights, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery.
Giovanni Dejesus Perez, 18, of 789 Bermuda St., Apt. F2, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
Wednesday, May 27
Grant Christian Dodd, 27, of 133 Darby Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault — family violence.
Brett Jacob Edwards, 31, of 249 Riverview Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by deception and theft by taking.
Regina Louise Lumpkin, 31, of 1900 City View St., Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault — family violence.
Sherri Lynn Patterson, 43, of 1309 County Line Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with obstruction of hinder law enforcement officers and possession of methamphetamine.
Jennifer Lynn Reynolds, 41, of 424 North 4th St., Springfield, Illinois, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forgery in the first degree and theft by deception.
Wendell Barry Scott, 52, of 1309 County Line Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of sell of methamphetamine.