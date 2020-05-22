Tuesday, May 19
Leah Kate Bramlett, 26, of 628 Fair Freen Trail, Stock Bridge, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forgery in the fourth degree.
Ashley Marie McNabb, 26, of 117 Wendy Hill Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a controlled substance and tag light requirements.
Hunter Lee Meeler, 20, of 1153 Old Grade Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forgery in the fourth degree.
Larry Shane Fowler, 31, of 129 Woodberry Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance (phentermine), possession of drug related objects, possession of firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.
Kimberly Evelyn Tucker, 52, of 218 MLK Drive, Adairsville, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with DUI, aggressive driving, following too closely and open container.
Wednesday, May 20
Davonte Kiero Berry, 27, of 750 Berklan Drive, Athens, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, application to local tag agent, affixing tint to windows or windshields, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding (100 in a 45 mph) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Daniel Scott Henderson, 46, of 105 Thornwood Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting, two counts of theft by shoplifting and theft by taking.
Larios Enrique Perez, 35, of 100 Dan Cherry Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated identity fraud and forgery in the first degree.