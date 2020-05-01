Tuesday, April 28
Marion Raquan Hardin-McQuay, 21, of 77 Cotton Bend road, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana more than one ounce.
Brian Keith Wallace, 48, of 2205 Blackburn Road S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
Jennifer Leigh Witt, 40, of McCord Avenue, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
Aaron Tracy Thompson, 21, of 126 Baker Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass — family violence.
Wednesday, April 29
Giovanny Barragan, 24, of 400 Walraven Road, Calhoun, was arreasted by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, improper passing and open container.