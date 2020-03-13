Tuesday, March 10
Terry McWallace Bishop, 62, of 1755 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Stacie Leigh Merk, 25, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499 and one count of false statements or writings.
Jennifer Lee Norwood, 51, of 311 Timble Hollow Lane, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Dexter Lee Roden, 26, of 4 Lucille Ave., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear.
Kevin Thomas Wooten, 53, of 1116 N. Tennessee St., Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear.
Juan Carlos Cruz-Morales, 31, of 115 Johnson St., Cartersville, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with speeding and driving without a valid license.
Jennifer Leigh Sisson, 36, of 120 Barrett Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no insurance, no license and a suspended tag.
Wednesday, March 11
Daniel Brooks Garland, 36, of 118 Red Quail Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of a family violence order.
Joshua Kenneth Halfacre, 26, of 1603 Oakmont Drive, Acworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, operation of vehicle without a current plate and stopping, standing or parking in prohibited place.