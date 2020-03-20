Tuesday, March 17
Billy Joe Jonathan Young, 40, of 1110A Old Boone Bord Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery — family violence and a bench warrant (original charges: sell of methamphetamine and obstruction of officer.
The preceding information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrests that were featured in individual articles do not appear in the arrest records. The Calhoun Times prints arrest records on Wednesdays and Saturdays.