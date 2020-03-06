Tuesday, March 3
Billy Andrew Pate, 27, of 40 Indian Hills Drive, Rydal, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault.
Jimmy Bedford Cardin III, 37, of 621 Nicklesville Road, No. 6, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license.
Adam Lee Carver, 32, of 307 Fite Bend Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license and a tail light violation.
Wednesday, March 4
Stacey Brian Cannon, 48, of 221 Mountain View Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Cory Webster Cox, 39, of 1099 McEntyre Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery/simple battery — family violence.
Tonya Jill Cox, of 1099 McEntyre Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery/simple battery — family violence.
Torrey Dwight Crutcher, 29, of 3336 Pinewood Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana.
Michael Wayne Hollis, 29, of 1500 Spring Creek St., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts — family violence.
George Tyler Olmstead, 26, of 1392 Highway 41 N., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of deposit account fraud and six counts of theft by taking.
Sherica Denise Whitener, 49, of 2904 Carousel Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a bench warrant (original charge: shoplifting).