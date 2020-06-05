Tuesday, June 2
Ricky Allan Ausmus, 34, of 474 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving false name or address to law enforcement.
Natasha Faye George, 33, of P.O. Box 4066, Cartersville, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with giving false name or date of birth, obstruction of officers and possession of drug-related objects.
Joseph Lee Grantham, 33, of 60 Turnrow Court, Hiram, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with possession of drug related objects.
Brice Lenair Poole, 23, of 3272 Highway 411, Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Clyde Pershing Slaton III, 44, of 375 Bud Hardy Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, giving false name and a probation violation.
Jodie Roxanne Davis, 32, of 117 W. George St., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Gary Richard Morgan, 43, of 117 W. George St., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Wednesday, June 3
Taylor Venice Hagan, 22, of 203 Briar Ridge Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
Steve Lamar Pendergradd, 49, of 205 Guyton Road N.W., Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and manufacturing marijuana.
Melanie Dixon Rogers, 57, of 251 Hardwood Court, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a hold for Chatham County.