Tuesday, June 23
Jessica Danelle Bohannon, 25, of 5622 Fairmount Highway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary.
Wendell Troy Cochran, 30, of 330 Hensley Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Ginger Hall Ellis, 73, of 756 Lovebridge Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery and theft by conversion.
Chaney Tyler Hankins, 29, of 13 Split Rail Court, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Mary Beth Lovell, 32, of 3980 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Alejandro Perez, 22, of 113 S. Louise Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Wednesday, June 24
Carla Lindsey Groover, 41, of 872 Family Acres Lane, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with traffic in cocaine, illegal drug or marijuana.
Andrew Dustin Phillips, 40, of 160 Woody Meadows Trail, Canton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with traffic in cocaine, illegal drug or marijuana and a parole violation.
Denise Joann Talley, 45, of 3766 Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.