Tuesday, June 16
Shayala Monique Armour, 35, of 604 Central Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of possession of tools for the commission of crime and two counts of theft by shoplifting.
Ashley Meshelle Austin, 28, of 1 E. Matlock St., Apt. A, Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of tools for the commission of crime and theft by shoplifting.
Nathan John Bergstresser, 29, of 494 Millton Court, Clairmont, California, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with expired tag, fleeing or attempting to elude, no drivers license, no proof of insurance, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crime, reckless driving and removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
Laneeka Monee Eldridge, 36, of 2510 Stewart St., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of possession of tools for the commission of crime, two counts of theft by shoplifting and one count of forgery in the first degree.
Walter Lee Evans III, 54, of 171 B. Miller Loop Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with entering automobile and theft by taking.
Michelle Provencio-Castro, 34, of 11066 Radota Ave., Pomona, California, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Cierra Montana Reyes, 26, of 1181 Fite Bend Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (family violence).
Brian Keith Ballard, 35, of 64 Creek Lane, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Tishanna Marie McClure, 40, of 276 W. Kinman Road S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Wednesday, June 17
Willie Tucker Blaylock, 27, of 392 Plainview Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with seven counts of financial transaction card fraud and six counts of fraud-financial identity.
Kerry James McFall, 31, of 207 Hensley Road, Lot 18, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Laycee Brooke Monroe, 29, of 2818 Dayton St., Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested by parole officers and charged with a parole violation.
Sylvia Cantrell, 42, of 503 Foxwood St., Apt. D, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, open container and failure to maintain lane.
Brian Lamont Carey, 37, of 231 Briar Patch Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery.
Shanteisa Ann Harris, 41, of 312 Forrest Heights, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Ember Lynn McGill, 36, of 203 Edmond St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Tonnika Shaneice Settles, 25, of 181 Davis Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.