Tuesday, June 9
Manfredo Ezequi Barrios-Avila, 52, of 117 Melba Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with child molestation.
Frederick Lloyd Ellis, 42, of 9 Queen Anne Place, Atlanta, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Brittani Dayne Eubanks, 30, of 121 Tuner Road, Jasper, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to appear (original charge: speeding).
Marquis Daquan Jones, 20, of 35 Wyndham Court, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged battery — family violence, cruelty to children in the third degree and failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
David Kim Rich, 56, of 423 Bowman Drive, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged criminal trespass — family violence.
Adrian Nicole Timms, 23, of 142 Ruben Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on a probation violation.
Wednesday, June 10
Elaine Marie Bagley, 33, of 145 Henderson Bend Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged two counts of sell of methamphetamine.
Melissa Ann Ungar, 31, of 223 Ruby Lane, Franklin, North Carolina, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and theft by shoplifting.
Genva E. Baker, 55, of 76 Wayland Circle, Catersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged theft by shoplifting.
Tracey Yvonne Kidd, 48, of 252 Forrest Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged theft by shoplifting.
Lukas Olin Kirby, 20, of 23 Triangle Lane, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged theft by shoplifting.
Glenda Fate Mills, 59, of 128 Cherokee Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI drugs, failure to maintain lane and failure to obey traffic control devices.
William Lee Wood, 56, of 14 Dogwood Lane, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged theft by shoplifting.