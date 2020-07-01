Tuesday, June 30
Austin Dillard Barker, 21, of 709 Defoor Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and a tail light violation.
Demarcus Jeshawn Studyvent, 21, of 679 Pine St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Joshua David Pass, 41, of 449 Boone Ford, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, safety belt violation, serious injury by vehicle and too fast for conditions.
Wednesday, July 1
James Birch Bailey Jr., 40, of 421 Jolly Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with aggravated stalking (family violence) and two counts of harassing communications.
Jeffery Glen Crowder, 47, of 167 Sugarberry Way, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Shene Lucretia Kirk, 33, of 2552 Pilgrim Way N.E., Atlanta, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with a parole violation.
Tyler Joel Lacy, 23, of 226 Hensley Road S.E., Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Heaven Dashika Mira March, 22, of Recceburg Road, Silver Creek, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Gabriel Isiah Brett Pate, 18, of 1148 Hall Station Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Jessica Renee Red, 28, of 288 Beatrice Court, Ranger, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Maria Rodriguez-Vasquez, 40, of 3401 E. Wilton St., Longbeach, California, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with pedestrian under the influence and simple battery (family violence).
Matthew Brice Stone, 23, of 107 Miller Trail, Rising Fawn, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.