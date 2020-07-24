Tuesday, July 21
Daniel Guzman Guzman, 38, of 573 Weeks Road, Ellijay, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a parole violation.
Justin Labron Shutley, 31, of 248 Mason Road, Crandall, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation.
Regina Arlene Bryant, 21, of 1951 Scott Brown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Trevor Lee Easley, 19, of 103 Oak Hill Place, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI.
Maricela Sanchez, 21, of 601 Harlan St., Apt. 15, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Wednesday, July 22
Ashley Brooke Broyles, 33, of 123 Meadow Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bond surrender.
Tiffany Lynn Foshee, 30, of 188 Harkins Drive, Eastaboga, Alabama, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fugitive from another state.
Mauricio Garcia, 36, of 179 Laurel Place, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction and terroristic threats and acts.
Darrek Harley Parker, 27, of 285 Eugene Reed Road, Woodberry, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving on roadways laned for traffic and open container.
Maria Candelarai Sedeno, 59, of 179 Laurel Place, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction or hinder of law enforcement officers and simple battery against law enforcement officers.
Lester Silas Matthew Stone, 28, of 740 Hightower Loop, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Dalton Ty Vowell, 24, of 100 Defoor Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, going inside the guardline with weapon, liquid or drugs, and pedestrians walking on or along roadway.
Gregory Samuel Williamson, 30, of 31 Young Road, Lot 9, Cartersville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated stalking.