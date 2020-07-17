Tuesday, July 14
April Dawn Agan, 34, of 322 Cochran Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (meth), violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (marijuana), two counts of possession of drug related objects and spiderweb windshield.
James Wesley Craig, 44, of 337 John Ingram Road, Silver Creek, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Roberto Zamudio Gonzalez, 48, of 120 Richardson Court Road, Apt. 1, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, public drunk and simply battery (family violence).
Jerry Lee Hensley, 58, of 860 Lovers Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simply battery (family violence).
Glenda Ann Waller, 32, of 260 Doyles Road S.E., Lindale, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Danny Lee Ward, 26, of 217 Crane Eater Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions.
Wednesday, July 15
Eddie Dewayne Brooks, 40, of 208 Highland Ave. N.W., Atalla, Alabama, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, maximum limits, affixing tint to windows, no proof of insurance operation of vehicle without a current plate.
Taylor Shantel Hamilton, 21, of 144 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a probation violation.