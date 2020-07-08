Tuesday, July 7
Johnnie Dianne Davis, 56, of 6296 Tails Creek Road, Ellijay, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office on a hold for another agency.
Michael James Downey, 50, of 303 Timss Road N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with a probation violation.
Billinda Felicia-Irene Howe, 33, of 190 Beatrice Court, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with DUI, operation of vehicle without a current plate and a tail light violation.
Kayla Nichole McBee, 26, of 352 Cash Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with obstruction of hindering of law enforcement officers and a probation violation.
Kelly Reagan McCrickard, 48, of 1201 N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with battery/simple battery (family violence).
Todd Christopher McNair, 40, of 2721 Miller Ferry Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
William Joseph Ross, 45, of 228 Lucy Pond Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, felony theft by taking and a probation violation.
Zachary Ryan Shedd, 33, of 105 Tellico Court, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery.
Stefani Diane Southerland, 27, of 3781 Nickelsville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Gregory Brent Connell, 67, of 156 Fite Bend Road, Resca, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and open container.
Kelly Rutherford-Gordon, 31, of 175 Rolling Acres 5th St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Wednesday, July 8
David Lamar Gladney, 35, of 104 River Meadow Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
Russell Matthew Hucks, 39, of 904 Union Grove Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with giving false name or address to law enforcement, obstruction of officers, pedestrians walking on or along roadway, safety belt violation and a bench warrant.
James Thomas Keeney Jr., 51, of 121 Main St., was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office on two probation violations.
Lesley Omar Molina, 28, of 272 B Lavista Drive S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting and giving false name or date of birth to law enforcement.
Jessica Ann Plyler, 32, of 1416 Mack St., Gaston, South Carolina, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with a child restraint violation, driving with an expired license, theft by taking and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
Alex Shane Silvers, 31, of 2458 Taylor Town Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with battery/simple battery (family violence), two counts of driving while license suspended or revoked, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, failure to maintain lane, leaving the scene of an accident, possession and use of drug related objects, two tire violations, windshield and windshield wipers violation and a probation violation.
James Elmer Stepp, 48, of 145 Henderson Bend Road N.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Ford Nelson Dodd, 72, of 1546 Union Grove Church Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license and no turn signal.