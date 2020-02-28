Tuesday, Feb. 25
Daniel Guzman Guzman, 38, of 5 Clark Ave., Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and a window tint violation.
Ian Christopher Curtis, 35, of 200 S. Line St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license and a tag light violation.
Wilmer Rivera, 29, of 785 Autry Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Zachary Lane Ward, 19, of 142 Water Crest, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with no helmet and no license.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Guillermo Ronoel Alfaro Rivas, 20, of 1765 Oak Haven Drive S.W., Marietta, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving without a valid license and speeding (94 in a 70 mph).
David Robles, 31, of 384 Covey Rise Drive N.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, aggravated stalking — family violence, and burglary in the first degree.
Michael Howard Stephens, 46, of 475 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manufacture/sell/distribute/dispense methamphetamine and transactions in drug related objects.
Willie Louis Tyler, 35, of 4325 Joe Lewis Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, open container and a headlight violation.