Tuesday, Feb. 18
Austin Garrett Bowen, 23, of 264 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Dallas Lee Hall, 43, of 525 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Jefferey Arron Ingle, 24, of 227 Gaines Road S.E., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a bench warrant violation (original charge: terroristic threats).
Jacob Lee Neal, 22, of 515 Martha Sue Drive, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with stalking and terroristic threats and acts — both with the family violence designation.
Michelle Lynn Norman, 45, of 9267 Fairmount Highway, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery, criminal trespass and simple assault — all with the family violence designation.
Bradley Devote Pritchard, 39, of 110 Richardson Road, Apt. 15A, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. Additionally, he was being house for the Fairmount Police Department on a bench warrant (original charge: no license and no insurance).
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Willie Tucker Blaylock, 27, of 392 Plainview Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the probation department and charged with a parole violation.
Kevin Dewayne Bramblett, 48, of 252 Landon Court, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with stalking — family violence.
Gary Edgar Howell, 64, of 455 Riverbend Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI.
Tonya Ann Kinsey, 31, of 191 Langford Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving without a valid license, expired registration and no seatbelt.
Mitchell Van Terry, 54, of 207A Pleasant Hold Road, Silver Creek, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, entering automobile and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
David Shannon Wormington, 43, of 125 King Edward Court, Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with obstruction and a probation violation.
Joseph Lee Holt, 37, of 256 Prater Lake Road N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving without a valid license.
Tamika M. Rudolph, 40, of 162 Terripan Way, No. 3, Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended, headlights required and no insurance.