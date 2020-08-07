Tuesday, Aug. 4
Tyler Scott Branum, 25, of 253 Camelot Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons or drugs, willful obstruction of law enforcement and a probation violation.
Matthew John Davis, 42, of 230 Forrest Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery, theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and a probation violation.
Austin Dakota Wade Henson, 23, of 150 Nesbitt Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terrorist threats and acts.
Brian Keith Pierce, 45, of 112 Meadow Court, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery (family violence).
Tassius Vamerias Small, 19, of 100 Foxhall Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by deception and a probation violation.
Kelly Ann Smith, 35, of 904 Union Grove Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with will obstruction of law enforcement officers, a non-bondable bench warrant and a probation violation.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
April Nicole Tate, 41, of 2584 Highway 225, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (family violence).
Raymond Charles Wilson, 56, of 2702 Wilson St., Austil, was arrested by probation services and charged with a probation violation.