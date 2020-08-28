Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.