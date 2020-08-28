Tuesday, Aug. 25
Gerald Wayne Bowen, 49, of 174 Locksley Way, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery.
John Stephen Carpenter, 41, of 140 Walraven Way S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass (family violence), interfering with an emergency call and simple assault/assault (family violence).
Andrea Cornette Evans, 48, of 537 Jesters Court, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (family violence).
Anette Pittman, 58, of 278 Jolly Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery (family violence).
Thomas Lee Shortridge, 33, of 45 White Dale Drive, Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with drugs to be kept in original container, purchase/possess/control substance and theft by shoplifting.
Kevin Andrew Speights, 40, of 10 W. Cross Creek, Silver Creek, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Stephen Ryder Squellati, 38, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence and a probation violation.
Dakota Allen Painter, 21, of 133 Rolling Acres 2nd St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Deric Laroy Causby, 33, of 370 Seabolt Hollow, Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
Terry Michael Ingle, 56, of 2763 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of scheduled II drug.
Jason Andres Pratchard, 39, of 13273 N. Wilmington, Aurora, Indiana, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.